Cape crime fighter vying for councillor wants ‘day zero’ for sex work

Parties hit back after independent candidate accuses ANC of racism and DA of using ‘black vote’ to benefit privileged areas

A prominent Cape Town anti-crime activist who recently dumped the ANC is standing as an independent candidate in the municipal elections.



Hanif Loonat, former chair of the Mitchells Plain community policing forum (CPF) cluster, has a manifesto which, among other things, aims to rid the city of sex work...