Electricity bill fiasco lands Joburg with a R500,000 contempt fine

Despite being ordered to do so, the city has failed to provide a block of flats with a statement and will appeal the latest order

The City of Johannesburg will have to pay a R500,000 fine after it lost a more than decade-long dispute with a block of flats in Berea.



The high court in Johannesburg has ordered the fine after it found the municipality guilty of contempt of two court orders relating to its battle with the body corporate of Preston Place...