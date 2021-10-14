Electricity bill fiasco lands Joburg with a R500,000 contempt fine
Despite being ordered to do so, the city has failed to provide a block of flats with a statement and will appeal the latest order
14 October 2021 - 15:19
The City of Johannesburg will have to pay a R500,000 fine after it lost a more than decade-long dispute with a block of flats in Berea.
The high court in Johannesburg has ordered the fine after it found the municipality guilty of contempt of two court orders relating to its battle with the body corporate of Preston Place...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.