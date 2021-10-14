LISTEN | All you need to know about ‘killer cop’ Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s trial

Ndlovu will find out her fate next week at sentencing for her long list of charges, including multiple murders

All you need to know:



The state has highlighted how murder accused Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s modus operandi was similar in several of the cases in which she lost loved ones under brutal circumstances...