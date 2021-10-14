News

Mental health month

‘They feel like family’: the haven where addicts are given back hope

Meet some of the recovering addicts who have got a new lease on life at Klerksdorp’s Sanca Sanpark Rehab Centre

14 October 2021 - 15:53

Drug addiction is like a dark deep hole. With no hope of ever making it out, addicts turn to their next “fix” to remove themselves from the world and experience the feeling of euphoria.

This is the reality for many drug addicts at the Sanca Sanpark Rehab Centre in Klerksdorp in North West...

