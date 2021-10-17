News

Albino teen died for her ‘enriching’ condition, but accused will walk free

The 13-year-old was murdered and dismembered for her body parts, believed by some to bring wealth

17 October 2021 - 17:48

The man who stood in the Mpumalanga high court in Middelburg and confessed to digging up Gabisile Shabane’s body and painstakingly sawing through the 13-year-old’s neck will not face a day behind bars. 

Eswatini’s John Magutshwa was given immunity by the state in exchange for crucial evidence to pin down Thokozani Msibi, the alleged mastermind behind Shabane’s abduction, killing and mutilation. ..

