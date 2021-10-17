Cop shot by brazen tiger fish poachers as operations intensify in KZN

Jannie van der Westhuizen wounded in jaw while pursuing poachers, who are endangering the region’s economy

Richards Bay police officer Jannie van der Westhuizen, 52, trekked almost 2km through the blistering Zululand bush holding his face together with a towel, after being shot in the jaw by tiger fish poachers in northern KwaZulu-Natal.



Van der Westhuizen, attached to Richards Bay’s SAPS waterwing unit, was shot on Monday in the region of the Pongolapoort Dam (also known as Lake Jozini), while searching for the body of a missing crew member who drowned when the Shayamanzi I houseboat (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-10-10-two-dead-and-one-missing-in-shayamanzi-house-boat-fire/) caught fire last week. ..