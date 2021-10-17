‘We are scared’: water woes make town’s people realise the power of vote

Tshwane shut down Bronkhorstspruit pump station after heavy rains, the latest in a long series of supply troubles

It is perfectly normal for Bronkhorstspruit resident Mandisa Hendricks and her friends to wash their laundry in the street, in water gushing from an outflow valve of a nearby wastewater treatment plant.



A stoppage of the local pump station last week is the latest in a series of water problems that have been plaguing the town for years...