A meme a day won’t keep Covid away, but will reduce related stress, says study

The research has also found that coronavirus-related content can boost people’s confidence

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
18 October 2021 - 18:28

A funny meme a day may keep the psychiatrist away, a new study suggests. 

Humorous memes help people to cope better with stress and stay calmer during the Covid-19 pandemic, the US researchers found...

