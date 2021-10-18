A meme a day won’t keep Covid away, but will reduce related stress, says study
The research has also found that coronavirus-related content can boost people’s confidence
18 October 2021 - 18:28
A funny meme a day may keep the psychiatrist away, a new study suggests.
Humorous memes help people to cope better with stress and stay calmer during the Covid-19 pandemic, the US researchers found...
