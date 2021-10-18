Dog safely home after hitching a ride and overnighting with a new pal

After having roamed more than 4km, jumped into a stranger’s car and frightened him, spent the night at his home and then being dropped off at the SPCA in East London, family dog Alaska is safely home.

The nine-year-old white Swiss Shepherd disappeared from the Mackenzie family’s farm during a storm in East London recently. The family of four bought her as a pup nine years ago and raised her as a house pet who sleeps inside.

“She is so friendly, but she really doesn’t like bad thunder or lightning, and she was outside when the storm hit. Our electric fencing was out, and she is a jumper so she just disappeared into the night,” said mom, Theresa Mackenzie.

Alaska roamed through the night and the next day, accidentally scared the daylights out of software developer Xolisile Gwebityala. She jumped into the back seat of his car when he stopped for a toilet break and left the passenger door open while he took a phone call.

Gwebityala, who is terrified of dogs, climbed back into the driver’s seat and encountered Alaska staring quietly at him.