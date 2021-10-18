New centre boosts cats and canines’ chances at kicking cancer

While there are specialist hospitals in SA for animal treatment, Ovah takes things a step further

An innovative oncology centre will give animals afflicted with cancer a chance at earlier diagnosis and a wider spectrum of treatment options.



The University of Pretoria’s (UP) veterinary science faculty and the Southern Africa Animal Cancer Association (Saaca) have teamed up to create an oncology centre for clinical cases and research in animals...