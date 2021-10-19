News

Magistrate’s paid suspension ‘as lenient as her sentences for child rapists’

A rapist father’s sentence was recently adjusted from five years to life imprisonment after it was sent on review

19 October 2021 - 19:40 By Tania Broughton

It’s been 15 months since an Umlazi magistrate has been sitting at home on a full salary for handing out “mercy” sentences to rapists.

Sexual offences court magistrate Kholeka Bodlani was provisionally suspended in July last year after several of her lenient sentences were overturned by KwaZulu-Natal judges...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

