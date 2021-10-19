Magistrate’s paid suspension ‘as lenient as her sentences for child rapists’

A rapist father’s sentence was recently adjusted from five years to life imprisonment after it was sent on review

It’s been 15 months since an Umlazi magistrate has been sitting at home on a full salary for handing out “mercy” sentences to rapists.



Sexual offences court magistrate Kholeka Bodlani was provisionally suspended in July last year after several of her lenient sentences were overturned by KwaZulu-Natal judges...