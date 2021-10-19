Mkhize slams SIU, saying his actions were not those of someone with things to hide

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize has hit out at the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for allegedly ignoring evidence from him and other witnesses relating to its Digital Vibes investigation in an apparent effort to reach a conclusion that he conducted himself unlawfully and in the interests of people known to him.

Mkhize makes these claims in an affidavit filed as part of a review application before the high court in Pretoria to have the conduct of the SIU in making adverse findings against him declared unlawful and unconstitutional, as well as the review and setting aside of the unit’s report and referral letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his application Mkhize said the unit’s conclusions were “tainted” and “predetermined”, and so damning they left him with no choice but to resign and Ramaphosa with no other option but to accept his resignation.

“There were also clear breaches of basic fairness. While, for instance, I provided the SIU with a bundle of documents plus (without being required to do so) a detailed witness statement in advance of my questioning, I was given no notice of even the gist of fundamental matters on which I was questioned. Documents in the possession of the SIU were simply withheld so that I could be ambushed.

“Also by way of example, key findings eventually reached by the SIU in its referral to the president, were markedly different from those that were put to me during its interrogation,” he said. The SIU found Mkhize may have contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and referred him and his son to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution. The findings, as well as a recommendation that the president take “executive action” against him, led Mkhize to resign on August 5. Previous reports by TimesLIVE that Mkhize met Ramaphosa ahead of his resignation are confirmed in his affidavit.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed on Tuesday that they were served with the papers this week and would oppose the application. The presidency, the second and only other respondent in the matter, said through its spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, that it “is aware of this matter but has not been served with papers”.

In his application, Mkhize reiterated that he played no role in the procurement of Digital Vibes, received no personal benefit from the contract and was not a close associate of Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha.

“I explained that group photos in which I was present with both Ms Mather and Ms Mitha were after-event photos, commonly taken. This is not uncommon in a life of a public representative. In my entire political career, I have always acceded to requests by any member of the public to take pictures with me. I also have not had any reservations about people posting my pictures in different platforms. This however does not make everyone that I am seen in photos with my friends or associates,” he said. He again distanced himself from his son, who the SIU found benefited to the tune of millions of rand, saying they were “estranged” and he first learnt about his “close” relationship to Digital Vibes director Mather through media reports.