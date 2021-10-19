Zero tolerance for cheats: matric exam rules bring out the big stick
Parents, pupils will be required to sign an agreement that aims to make sure there isn’t a repeat of last year’s debacle
19 October 2021 - 17:14
Grade 12 pupils who fail to report “direct or indirect access” to a leaked paper they received through WhatsApp and the source of the message will be guilty of committing an irregularity.
This is one of the new clauses contained in a commitment agreement document for the 2021 National Senior Certificate exams that parents and pupils will have to sign before matriculants start writing next Wednesday...
