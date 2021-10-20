Autopsy report and witness chats a comfort for grieving Otto family

As taxi driver Bongumusa Wellington Ngcobo, 28, charged with drunk driving and the death of cyclist Alex Otto, prepares for his bail application on Thursday, the bereaved family is finding comfort in other ways.

Otto was killed on Sunday, October 3, when he and training partner Geoff Lee were mowed down by a speeding taxi. Otto was pulled under the wheels, dragged for almost 300m and declared dead at the scene.

Ngcobo, who tried to flee but was caught by two security guards who witnessed the incident, was arrested and is facing charges of culpable homicide and drunk driving.

The Otto family has meanwhile been in contact with one of the traumatised passengers who was in the taxi at the time of the collision.

“I’m so glad I could talk to (her) — I knew the passengers must have been traumatised and she confirmed it,” family spokesperson Chani Otto told Sunday Times Daily.