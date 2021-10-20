Pfizer jab lowers infection risk by 93% in adolescents, Israelis find

Three-month study confirms Pfizer’s effectiveness against the deadly Delta variant

The launch of vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds on Wednesday coincided with new findings that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine significantly decreases symptomatic Covid-19 in adolescents.



The three-month study in Israel, an early leader in Covid-19 vaccinations, involved almost 189,000 adolescents, equally split between vaccinated and unvaccinated...