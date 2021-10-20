News

Pfizer jab lowers infection risk by 93% in adolescents, Israelis find

Three-month study confirms Pfizer’s effectiveness against the deadly Delta variant

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
20 October 2021 - 23:02

The launch of vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds on Wednesday coincided with new findings that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine significantly decreases symptomatic Covid-19 in adolescents.

The three-month study in Israel, an early leader in Covid-19 vaccinations, involved almost 189,000 adolescents, equally split between vaccinated and unvaccinated...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Children can choose to vaccinate or not, 'but should chat to an adult first' South Africa
  2. 'There will be major pushback': lawyer on children 'not needing parental ... South Africa
  3. Children fuel Covid-19 case rise in England after slow vaccine start World

Most read

  1. Pfizer jab lowers infection risk by 93% in adolescents, Israelis find News
  2. Blame it on the air quality if you’re not performing in the office News
  3. Excited youngsters give SA’s vaccine rollout a shot in the arm News
  4. Autopsy report and witness chats a comfort for grieving Otto family News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole