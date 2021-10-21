Footloose and fancy free: injured penguin steps back into the wild

Despite missing half a foot, AP351’s chances of survival in the world are excellent, says vet

“AP351” is back in the wild.



Three months after being admitted with an injured foot to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) facility in Cape Town and a month after having most of its right foot amputated, the African penguin was released on Thursday morning at Foxy Beach, Simon’s Town...