Footloose and fancy free: injured penguin steps back into the wild

Despite missing half a foot, AP351’s chances of survival in the world are excellent, says vet

Paul Ash Senior reporter
21 October 2021 - 20:00

“AP351” is back in the wild.

Three months after being admitted with an injured foot to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) facility in Cape Town and a month after having most of its right foot amputated, the African penguin was released on Thursday morning at Foxy Beach, Simon’s Town...

