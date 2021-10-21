From the lab to the land
Gold medals for two scientists who are heroes in SA’s fight against Covid
The Academy of Science of South Africa this week recognised professors Shabir Madhi and Barry Schoub
21 October 2021 - 19:58
Professors Shabir Madhi and Barry Schoub have become household names in SA since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Now both have been honoured with top awards that recognise the impact of their work on society.
The Academy of Science of South Africa announced this week that the pair have received Science-for-Society Gold Medal awards for outstanding achievement. They were honoured at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday...
