Our billing system is fine! We only get 4,000 complaints a month: Joburg
City of Joburg defends its billing, saying it has improved from about 16,000 complaints a month four years ago
21 October 2021 - 19:58
A 130-unit complex in Paulshof, Sandton, found itself without water from October 5 after the City of Johannesburg (COJ) cut its water supply because of an incorrect bill sent to it.
Another body corporate in Berea, with about 200 units in a block of flats, has been in dispute with the city for over five years about its electricity bill which now stands at R11.6m...
