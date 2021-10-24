News

Female academics gripped by guilt as they battle to balance demands: study

They have borne the brunt of trying to juggle work and home duties during pandemic

Prega Govender Journalist
24 October 2021 - 17:30

The productivity of female academics while working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown took a huge dive, primarily because they had to care for toddlers and help older children with schoolwork.

This was one of the most important findings of the first comprehensive study undertaken in SA on the impact of the pandemic lockdown on women’s academic work...

