Government insurance bungling ‘is why SA food prices are soaring’

Delays in Sasria payouts to repair damage from July’s violence mean higher costs, and the poor are affected most

SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria)’s delays in paying multimillion-rand claims for the rebuilding of food cold storage infrastructure damaged in the July violence are spiking food prices.



Bearing the brunt of rising costs, say food price experts, are the poor...