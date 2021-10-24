Government insurance bungling ‘is why SA food prices are soaring’
Delays in Sasria payouts to repair damage from July’s violence mean higher costs, and the poor are affected most
24 October 2021 - 17:31
SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria)’s delays in paying multimillion-rand claims for the rebuilding of food cold storage infrastructure damaged in the July violence are spiking food prices.
Bearing the brunt of rising costs, say food price experts, are the poor...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.