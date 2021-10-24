Nkanyiso Bhengu won’t let fat-shamers derail his weight-loss journey
The TV personality has already conquered a significant chunk and now aims for double digits
24 October 2021 - 17:30
Despite losing more than 50kg, revising his eating habits and exercising daily, stage and television personality Nkanyiso Bhengu can’t escape being fat-shamed.
Bhengu, best known for hosting Omo Game Show and Coca-Cola Mega Millions, could no longer bear being mocked or having his son cry because a friend picked on his father’s weight. So he embarked on a life-changing journey to put an end to the jibes and blatant stares...
