News

Please find a way to make transparent masks, plead hearing-disabled people

People living with disabilities bear the brunt of government measures to combat Covid-19

24 October 2021 - 17:30

Gabriel Hoffman has a hearing impairment. For him to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues, he has to read their lips, but that has been difficult with the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic,.

Hoffman, 40, from Sandton, is one of many South Africans living with disabilities who have had challenges with the government’s Covid-19 measures, such as the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. State is stepping into a minefield with social security reform plans, warns ... Business
  2. NEWS FEATURE | Dedicated prosecutors provide islands of comfort in a sea of ... News
  3. Kids were collateral damage in healthcare response to pandemic News
  4. SA science in peril as lack of funding severs lifeline for research students News
  5. Rehab training brings stroke survivors’ plight home News

Most read

  1. Government insurance bungling ‘is why SA food prices are soaring’ News
  2. Female academics gripped by guilt as they battle to balance demands: study News
  3. Vooma becomes a bummer as vax campaign runs into election headwinds News
  4. Please find a way to make transparent masks, plead hearing-disabled people News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...