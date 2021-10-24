Please find a way to make transparent masks, plead hearing-disabled people
People living with disabilities bear the brunt of government measures to combat Covid-19
24 October 2021 - 17:30
Gabriel Hoffman has a hearing impairment. For him to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues, he has to read their lips, but that has been difficult with the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic,.
Hoffman, 40, from Sandton, is one of many South Africans living with disabilities who have had challenges with the government’s Covid-19 measures, such as the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing...
