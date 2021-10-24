News

Vooma becomes a bummer as vax campaign runs into election headwinds

Drive would have been more effective with all parties’ backing, but analysts say it wouldn’t have worked in ANC’s favour

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
24 October 2021 - 17:30

The first Vooma Vaccination weekend at the start of October lived up to its name, delivering 187% more jabs than the previous weekend’s total.

Since then, however, it’s been more of a bummer, with last weekend’s vaccination total failing to reach even half the number delivered by the Vooma drive...

