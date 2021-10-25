Ebb and flow of Covid-19 tides puzzles top scientists

“It seems to take a major superspreading event to change this interwave low transmission to high transmission within the three-month interwave period, as we saw with religious festivals in India.”

Smaller increases in risk, however, did not have a large effect on the interwave period, though the looting in KwaZulu-Natal in July did cause the downward reduction in case numbers to slow shortly afterwards.

Karim, who holds posts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), as well as the US’s Cornell, Harvard and Columbia universities, and who has just been elected to the International Science Council, said there was no scientifically evident answer to the question.

“After the first wave, we had low levels of natural immunity, and the Beta variant could break through natural immunity anyway, yet it did not cause the second wave until after the three-month interwave period.”

This suggested it was not a simple matter of herd immunity, but a more complex set of biological and behavioural factors involving community immunity, the presence of new variants and population behaviour.

“The truth is we don’t yet know the causes,” he said.​

So what might the fourth wave look like?

According to head of virology at Stellenbosch University Prof Wolfgang Preiser, “the risk of a fourth wave is there and the big holidays in December seem like a possible time period”.

He added, “I would hope that its severity in terms of numbers of severe cases and deaths would be lessened, thanks to the vaccination programme. However, there are huge gaps still and many remain unprotected ... plus one hopes there won’t be any nasty variants coming our way.”