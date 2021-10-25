News

Free condoms for pupils: education department births new sex health policy

Among a host of measures, the strategy includes access to abortions, with experts hoping it’s not pie in the sky

Prega Govender Journalist
25 October 2021 - 19:29

Pupils as young as 12 will be able to access male and female condoms and information about them in a youth-friendly environment from nurses involved in the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP).

The “reasonable” access to condoms and information about their usage will be “dependent on their level of inquiry or need”...

