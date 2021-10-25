Long and winding queues lead to the government’s firmly closed doors

Last week, Laeeqah Anjum left home in the dark, hoping to be at the front of the queue when she arrived at the Cape Town home affairs office.

Her husband had taken the day off work to look after their two children at home in Athlone, so she could apply for a new ID document.

But when she reached Barrack Street at 7am, there were more than 250 people queuing outside. “The security guard told us not to bother as the daily quota of 80 people had already been issued with their tickets,” she said. “We decided to hang around as we heard that the queue goes really fast in the afternoon.”

At 3.45pm, when there were five people left in the queue, the guard locked the doors, saying 4pm was closing time. “He wasn’t interested in anything we said,” said Anjum.

“I went home empty-handed despite standing in the queue on a scorching hot day for more than eight hours.”