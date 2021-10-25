News

Water way to go: Gauteng metros lose R1.2bn annually from water theft

Audacious thieves target reservoirs, fire hydrants and bulk-pipe networks, leaving thousands parched

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
25 October 2021 - 19:30

A whopping R800m. That is how much Ekurhuleni loses annually to water thieves.

Thieves and “pirate plumbers” are draining Gauteng metros’ water budgets, with Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni annually losing a combined R1.2bn worth of water to criminals. Annually in Tshwane and Johannesburg, 25-billion and 15.6-billion litres are stolen respectively...

