Dismissal of special plea is ‘fruit from poisoned tree’: Zuma Foundation

Jacob Zuma’s 15-year litigation history suffers another blow after high court dismissal

Former president Jacob Zuma has been warned that if his medical condition becomes an issue again during his corruption trial, he will have to submit to a medical examination by doctors of the state’s choosing.



Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen, ordered on Tuesday that the trial must now proceed in April next year on its merits...