News

Dismissal of special plea is ‘fruit from poisoned tree’: Zuma Foundation

Jacob Zuma’s 15-year litigation history suffers another blow after high court dismissal

26 October 2021 - 15:12 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Former president Jacob Zuma has been warned that if his medical condition becomes an issue again during his corruption trial, he will have to submit to a medical examination by doctors of the state’s choosing.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen, ordered on Tuesday that the trial must now proceed in April next year on its merits...

