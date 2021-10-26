Turning up the heat: hotline set up to prevent matric cheating

Education department says pupils who fail to report exam leaks ‘will be deemed as being complicit’

In a bid to prevent a repeat of last year’s disastrous matric paper leaks, the department of basic education has set up a special WhatsApp hotline service for pupils to report irregularities.



A pupil who fails to report to the hotline or the school principal cases in which a question paper or parts thereof were forwarded to him/her via email, SMS, WhatsApp or any other electronic means “will be deemed as being complicit”...