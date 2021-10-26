News

Turning up the heat: hotline set up to prevent matric cheating

Education department says pupils who fail to report exam leaks ‘will be deemed as being complicit’

Prega Govender Journalist
26 October 2021 - 19:24

In a bid to prevent a repeat of last year’s disastrous matric paper leaks, the department of basic education has set up a special WhatsApp hotline service for pupils to report irregularities.

A pupil who fails to report to the hotline or the school principal cases in which a question paper or parts thereof were forwarded to him/her via email, SMS, WhatsApp or any other electronic means  “will be deemed as being complicit”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Zero tolerance for cheats: matric exam rules bring out the big stick News
  2. Security beefed up for matric exams after 2020's question paper leaks South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | Class of 2020 take a bow, but high numbers dropping maths doesn’t ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. It’s a pass! Umalusi happy to release matric results, but probes are still on News

Most read

  1. Power play: Joburg plan to escape Eskom stranglehold launches this week News
  2. Turning up the heat: hotline set up to prevent matric cheating News
  3. ‘Listen to what the people need’: Kolisis’ call to SA philanthropists News
  4. Avian flu has killed 10% of SA’s Cape cormorants — and it’s not over yet News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane