Turning up the heat: hotline set up to prevent matric cheating
Education department says pupils who fail to report exam leaks ‘will be deemed as being complicit’
26 October 2021 - 19:24
In a bid to prevent a repeat of last year’s disastrous matric paper leaks, the department of basic education has set up a special WhatsApp hotline service for pupils to report irregularities.
A pupil who fails to report to the hotline or the school principal cases in which a question paper or parts thereof were forwarded to him/her via email, SMS, WhatsApp or any other electronic means “will be deemed as being complicit”...
