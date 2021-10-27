At 75 and 40 journeys in, Kingsley Holgate shows no sign of slowing down

The adventurer speaks to Sunday Times Daily ahead of his new expedition, which covers 30,000km and 30 countries

It’s hard to imagine that Kingsley Holgate still gets butterflies in his stomach after nearly 30 years of expeditions — but as the gruff-voiced bearded adventurer prepares to embark on another epic trip, he admits that he still gets a little nervous.



On Thursday, he and a team will wake up at Cape Agulhas after a night of eating, drinking and sharing tales around a fire and fill a beaded Zulu calabash with water as they start a 30,000km trip that will cover 30 countries across Africa and Europe. ..