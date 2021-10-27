Over-60s could get R100 with their Covid jab to boost numbers

Over-60s could soon be walking out of Covid-19 vaccination centres with R100, as well as protection from severe illness and death.

Business for South Africa (B4SA) said in its newsletter on Wednesday that “over-60s who get vaccinated during the month of November will automatically receive a Vooma vaccination voucher valued at R100".

However, the organisation’s Dr Stavros Nicolaou said the idea of incentivising people to be vaccinated is “conceptual” and not ready for implementation.

“We are hoping it will be in action towards the end of November,” he said.

David Harrison, the DG Murray Trust CEO who has also been seconded to lead a donor support task team for the health department, proposed the idea, said Nicolaou.

Harrison and his team were “raising R100m from both the public and private sectors to this end. That money would be used on a targeted basis for the 60-and-plus generation.”

The Solidarity Fund is among entities that have been approached and, though the “exact modality” has not yet been worked out, Nicolaou said he is confident there will be lift-off.

By close of business on Tuesday, 21.7-million vaccination doses had been administered and almost 63% of over-60s had had one jab.

But 2-million over-60s, the age group most vulnerable to severe cases of Covid-19 and death, have not been vaccinated.

Just more than 37% of SA’s adult population has had at least one jab, with the Western Cape reporting the highest rate (46%) and Mpumalanga the lowest (31%).

Nicolaou said SA has the highest vaccination rate on the continent, “but we are still not vaccinating at an appropriate rate to hit sufficient numbers before the onset of a fourth wave”.