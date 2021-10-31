Angry bird is back in peck condition with state-of-the-art new beak
Max the macaw’s beak was ripped off during tiffs with his pals. Then along came some innovative vets and 3D-printing tech
31 October 2021 - 18:46
In what is being hailed as ground-breaking surgery, a macaw named Max has been fitted with a 3D-printed prosthetic beak after getting into scuffles with other birds at his sanctuary.
A University of Pretoria (UP) team led by Prof Gerhard Steenkamp, a veterinary specialist in dentistry and maxillofacial, has given Max a new lease on life with the surgery that is believed to be the first of its sort in SA...
