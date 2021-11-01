Boer maak ’n plan: how a community is lightening life at Donkerhoek

When a farm outside Pretoria went on the market in 1992, Irene Groenewald, her husband Jannie and a group of farmers decided to buy it for the Afrikaners in the heartland of the old Boer Republic.

The land is historic for the Afrikaner people, as it is where the 1900 battle for Donkerhoek took place.

In 1996, the Groenewalds finished building their home on the farm and became the first permanent residents of Afrikaner cultural town Kleinfontein.

“We were the very first people here. We wanted be around our own people, who share the values of the Afrikaner, where our people can live in freedom,” Irene said on election day on Monday.

Several years later, and Kleinfontein has about 1,500 residents.

The community has its own school, swimming pool and old-age home. Residents use borehole water, have a registered bank, collect their own rubbish and buy electricity directly from Eskom. Kleinfontein also has a nature reserve, where springbok, black wildebeest and blesbok roam freely.

Life is Kleinfontein is “wonderful and peaceful”, Irene said.