Desperate in Ditsobotla: some hope votes will count, others have given up

Residents in the municipality have had enough, with some refusing to vote because they’re over ‘empty promises’

Sechaba Sehloho was among the few young voters at the Lichtenburg town hall just after midday on Monday. The voting station was not busy, with people trickling in throughout the day.



Without disclosing which party he was supporting, the man who said he had three degrees, including a B.Com in accounting and another in management, had applied for a job at the council on numerous occasions. Sehloho, who declined to have his photograph taken, said he hoped his cross would earn the right party a majority and that this would begin an era for qualified people to fill posts in the Ditsobotla municipality...