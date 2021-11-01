News

I kept my side of the bargain, says gran promised house by Ramaphosa

Seventy-year-old Katriena Sambaba pledged her vote to the ANC on election day, and now she waits

01 November 2021 - 20:16

Every time Katriena Sambaba sees unfamiliar people or a car pulling up outside her home, she wonders if they are from the presidency.

Almost two weeks ago, the 70-year-old granny who lives in a tiny house in Mamre, north of Cape Town, was promised a three-bedroom house by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said it would be built within three weeks...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa promises responsive councillors who won't just sit in offices Politics
  2. IN PICS | EFF will not only take over the wine farms in Stellenbosch, it will ... Politics

Most read

  1. I kept my side of the bargain, says gran promised house by Ramaphosa News
  2. Desperate in Ditsobotla: some hope votes will count, others have given up News
  3. One-stop shop for crosses and jabs: South Africans vote then vax News
  4. The only buzz in Thokoza came from the voting station generator News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021