I kept my side of the bargain, says gran promised house by Ramaphosa
Seventy-year-old Katriena Sambaba pledged her vote to the ANC on election day, and now she waits
01 November 2021 - 20:16
Every time Katriena Sambaba sees unfamiliar people or a car pulling up outside her home, she wonders if they are from the presidency.
Almost two weeks ago, the 70-year-old granny who lives in a tiny house in Mamre, north of Cape Town, was promised a three-bedroom house by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said it would be built within three weeks...
