I kept my side of the bargain, says gran promised house by Ramaphosa

Seventy-year-old Katriena Sambaba pledged her vote to the ANC on election day, and now she waits

Every time Katriena Sambaba sees unfamiliar people or a car pulling up outside her home, she wonders if they are from the presidency.



Almost two weeks ago, the 70-year-old granny who lives in a tiny house in Mamre, north of Cape Town, was promised a three-bedroom house by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said it would be built within three weeks...