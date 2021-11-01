Mother Nature spoils her ballot in Cape Town south, but keeps baboons at bay

Bad weather in the deep south caused problems, but voters were in ‘good spirits’ and the baboons stayed at home

The battle for Cape Town’s ward 61 turned into a fight against Mother Nature rather than one between rival candidates.



Persistent rain, and occasional downpours, saw buckets being deployed inside the Apostolic Faith Mission polling station in Red Hill, where many of the area’s 550 registered voters appeared to have voted to stay at home. Not a single voter was present at the venue, manned by about a dozen IEC officials and party agents, when Sunday Times Daily visited at about 3pm. “It’s always quiet here — no violence,” said one party agent...