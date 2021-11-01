One-stop shop for crosses and jabs: South Africans vote then vax
A partnership between the IEC and the health department creates a captive audience for prospective vaxxers on election day
01 November 2021 - 20:15
For Felix Sindinga of Mamelodi West in Pretoria, a scorcher of an election day on Monday was the perfect time to cast his vote and get the Covid-19 jab.
Nearly 1,500km away, 14-year-old Leah Fauholm ran through the rain into Rondebosch East Islamic Centre in Cape Town. Too young to vote but recently declared old enough to be vaccinated, she wanted to get her jab on election day so it would not interfere with her school schedule and extramural activities...
