News

One-stop shop for crosses and jabs: South Africans vote then vax

A partnership between the IEC and the health department creates a captive audience for prospective vaxxers on election day

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
01 November 2021 - 20:15

For Felix Sindinga of Mamelodi West in Pretoria, a scorcher of an election day on Monday was the perfect time to cast his vote and get the Covid-19 jab.

Nearly 1,500km away, 14-year-old Leah Fauholm ran through the rain into Rondebosch East Islamic Centre in Cape Town. Too young to vote but recently declared old enough to be vaccinated, she wanted to get her jab on election day so it would not interfere with her school schedule and extramural activities...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Food: how Covid created a feast for the big guys and famine for the little ones News
  2. Over-60s could get R100 with their Covid jab to boost numbers News
  3. Tiny informal settlement echoes all SA’s tragedies on eve of election Politics

Most read

  1. I kept my side of the bargain, says gran promised house by Ramaphosa News
  2. Desperate in Ditsobotla: some hope votes will count, others have given up News
  3. One-stop shop for crosses and jabs: South Africans vote then vax News
  4. The only buzz in Thokoza came from the voting station generator News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021