The only buzz in Thokoza came from the voting station generator

Proud Thokoza residents Lydia Makgakwe and Bulelwa Cenenda are saddened and dismayed by the dismal turnout

By noon on election day the main polling station in Ekhuruleni’s Thokoza township was buzzing.



Situated in the Thokoza Auditorium along the main road — Khumalo Street — a queue of about 30 people lined up outside the venue which was being powered by a petrol generator belching smoke and noise...