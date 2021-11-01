The only buzz in Thokoza came from the voting station generator
Proud Thokoza residents Lydia Makgakwe and Bulelwa Cenenda are saddened and dismayed by the dismal turnout
01 November 2021 - 20:15
By noon on election day the main polling station in Ekhuruleni’s Thokoza township was buzzing.
Situated in the Thokoza Auditorium along the main road — Khumalo Street — a queue of about 30 people lined up outside the venue which was being powered by a petrol generator belching smoke and noise...
