News

The only buzz in Thokoza came from the voting station generator

Proud Thokoza residents Lydia Makgakwe and Bulelwa Cenenda are saddened and dismayed by the dismal turnout

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
01 November 2021 - 20:15 By GILL GIFFORD

By noon on election day the main polling station in Ekhuruleni’s Thokoza township was buzzing.

Situated in the Thokoza Auditorium along the main road — Khumalo Street — a queue of about 30 people lined up outside the venue which was being powered by a petrol generator belching smoke and noise...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Now let’s watch as the parties woo their enemies for the sake ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Thembisa turnout 'worst ever' Politics
  3. ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Your vote is your voice, what will it say on election ... Politics
  4. ‘We don’t need AK47s to remove criminals’: Herman Mashaba votes in Sandton Politics
  5. ‘We don’t need a John Wick, we need a proper metro police service,’ says voter ... Politics

Most read

  1. I kept my side of the bargain, says gran promised house by Ramaphosa News
  2. Desperate in Ditsobotla: some hope votes will count, others have given up News
  3. One-stop shop for crosses and jabs: South Africans vote then vax News
  4. The only buzz in Thokoza came from the voting station generator News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021