Cancer diagnosis often heals family relationships, study finds

Some said the experience increased their spirituality, which enhanced their coping ability.

Writing in the latest issue of the African Journal of Primary Healthcare and Family Medicine, lead researcher Dr Phindile Mlaba and her colleagues said the findings showed a family-centred care approach is essential in the healthcare system.

“Cancer caregiving is a challenging task that presents opportunities to strengthen family bonds as they evolve,” said Mlaba.

“If the needs of family caregivers are addressed through healthcare policies and interventions, these caregivers can provide better care and support for their family members and positively impact cancer survival.”

Mlaba told Sunday Times Daily the study had confirmed that caring for cancer patients in a family setting resulted in stronger family bonds.

While many outpatients preferred to be cared for by relatives in their homes, this could only work in a home that is adequately resourced, and Mlaba said policy changes were needed to integrate family caregivers into the formal healthcare system.