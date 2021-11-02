Covid bumps up matric intake by biggest margin in more than a decade

It’s official. The Covid-19 pandemic led to a 20% increase in matric pupil enrolment between 2020 and this year.

This revelation contradicts the widely held view that the problem of pupils dropping out after compulsory schooling, which ends in grade 9 or at age 15, has increased in SA.

A study by the department of basic education (DBE) examined pupil enrolment records from the beginning of this year and compared them to earlier 2020 data to investigate the issue of “non-return” pupils because of the pandemic.

According to the investigation, enrolment increased by 10% in grade 11 and 20% in grade 12.

The finding of increased Grade 12 enrolment this year is borne out by 735,677 full-time matric candidates registering to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, an increase of 128,000 on last year.

This is the biggest jump since the inception of the NSC exams in 2008.

Compiled by Prof Martin Gustafsson, an adviser to the department, the report stated that the trends in the average age per grade provide an idea of whether the proportion of repeaters has increased or decreased.

“The large declines in the average age in grades 10 and 11, in the context of the enrolment trends by grade and by age, could only be caused by lower levels of grade repetition.”

Titled “Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on school enrolments”, the report found a decline in grade repetition in Grade 10 “is arguably a positive development, given that this grade has historically displayed the highest levels of repetition of all grades”.