News

Department scores own coal: firm gets mining rights next to Big Five reserve

A prospecting licence has been granted inside and alongside Nambiti Game Reserve, near Ladysmith

03 November 2021 - 20:00 By Tania Broughton

A “Big Five” private nature reserve in KwaZulu-Natal is under threat with the minister  of forestry, fishing and energy, authorising a “prospecting” licence to a private company which seeks to mine coal within its boundaries and on its borders.

Nambiti Private Reserve has gone to court, seeking to stop any mining-linked activity which, it says, will devastate the “delicate ecosystem”, affecting not only the tourist attraction but other landowners in the area...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Don't let coal mining go extinct, 'fossil fuel dinosaur' Mantashe tells NUM Politics
  2. Villagers fight on against Aussie mine Business Times
  3. ALLAN SECCOMBE | Red tape and bureaucracy shafting SA mining industry Opinion & Analysis
  4. Bid to protect West Coast jewel from mining South Africa
  5. Top court’s ruling restores rights of landholders violated by mining giants Business Times

Most read

  1. South Africans find working from home is not all it’s cracked up to be News
  2. From state witness to accused: arrest warrant issued for Magashule’s former PA News
  3. ‘It’s a time bomb’: Community wants answers after huge arms factory fire News
  4. Department scores own coal: firm gets mining rights next to Big Five reserve News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021