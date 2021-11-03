Department scores own coal: firm gets mining rights next to Big Five reserve

A prospecting licence has been granted inside and alongside Nambiti Game Reserve, near Ladysmith

A “Big Five” private nature reserve in KwaZulu-Natal is under threat with the minister of forestry, fishing and energy, authorising a “prospecting” licence to a private company which seeks to mine coal within its boundaries and on its borders.



Nambiti Private Reserve has gone to court, seeking to stop any mining-linked activity which, it says, will devastate the “delicate ecosystem”, affecting not only the tourist attraction but other landowners in the area...