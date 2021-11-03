From state witness to accused: arrest warrant issued for Magashule’s former PA
Detectives went to see Moroadi Cholota in the US, but she did not agree to be a state witness, so a warrant was issued
03 November 2021 - 20:01
Moroadi Cholota, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, is no longer a state witness, but a suspect in the asbestos case.
This emerged during the pretrial hearing in the Free State high court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, when prosecutor Johan de Nysschen told the court he had signed a warrant of arrest for Cholota...
