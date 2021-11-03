‘It’s a time bomb’: Community wants answers after huge arms factory fire

“It worries me,” said Greater Macassar Civic Association chairperson Mark Baaitjies. “Explosions go off at night, there’s old ammunition there. It’s a time bomb waiting to go off.”

The company had launched an investigation into the fire, Rheinmetall spokesperson Ruby Maree told Sunday Times Daily, adding that this was required by law as the plant was classed as a national key point.

“We don’t know the cause. However, it was a fire and not an explosion,” said Maree.

The company refuted the suggestion that the fire had been caused during the disposal of old munitions.

“We cannot speculate on the cause of the fire before the investigation has concluded. However, we can confirm that no munitions are or have been destroyed in or around the N86 magazine building.”

RDM is jointly owned by European arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and local arms company Denel, which holds 49%.

According to its website, the company “specialises in the development, design and manufacture of large- and medium-calibre ammunition families and is a world leader in the field of artillery, mortar and infantry systems, as well as plant engineering”.

The company employs 2,500 people with 1,100 working at the Macassar site.

Macassar ward councillor Rhoda Ann Bazier called on government to revoke the company’s manufacturing licences and for the plant to be closed.

“We are going to take this to court,” she said.