South Africans find working from home is not all it’s cracked up to be

An Ipsos survey found ‘the need to adeptly manage the boundaries between work and family is critical’

A survey on working from home experiences has shown that most South Africans would prefer going to the office, with the reasons differing among men and women, and younger and older age groups.



With more citizens adopting hybrid work conditions driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, the study, conducted by global research organisation Ipsos among about 750 South Africans currently working online, has shown the different challenges people experience. ..