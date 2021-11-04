News

How a giraffe and lightning generated in a Wits lab have lit up forensic science

A multidisciplinary project gives us an insight to a phenomenon that kills more than 250 people annually in SA

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
04 November 2021 - 20:19

New research at Wits University could help forensic investigators determine whether people or animals are killed by lightning based solely on an analysis of their skeletons.

Scientists generated artificial lightning in the laboratory and applied it directly to human bones from donated cadavers...

