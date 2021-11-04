SA’s troubles are bad for its citizens but good for its writers: Damon Galgut

SA’s new Booker Prize winner says he’s lucky to earn a living from writing, but this wasn’t always the case

With his novel The Promise, Damon Galgut, one of SA’s most respected and awarded authors, has won the Booker Prize after making it on to the shortlist this year for the third time.



“It’s taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn’t be here,” he said in his acceptance speech for the £50,000 (R1m) English language literary award...