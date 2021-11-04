Stamp out Covid hotspots to prevent next peak, urges Africa CDC chief

Dr John Nkengasong warns that vaccination rates on much of the continent are still too slow ahead of the next wave

The days of “very severe lockdowns as the solution” to Covid-19 in Africa are over, and countries should rather vaccinate against the virus and scale up rapid testing to identify hotspots and prevent them spreading, said the director of the Africa CDC, Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday.



Covid-19 cases have been dropping on the continent, which is in a lull between wave peaks. More than 8.5-million cases have been reported in Africa and 218,756 deaths to date (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/)...