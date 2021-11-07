Conservationists declare nuclear war on rhino poachers
SA-driven research project will see radio-active microchips inserted in the animals’ horns as an added layer of protection
07 November 2021 - 18:18
The war against rhino poaching in SA is one step closer to going nuclear.
SA nuclear researchers and rhino conservationists are poised to enter phase two of the Rhisotope Project...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.