News

Conservationists declare nuclear war on rhino poachers

SA-driven research project will see radio-active microchips inserted in the animals’ horns as an added layer of protection

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
07 November 2021 - 18:18

The war against rhino poaching in SA is one step closer to going nuclear.

SA nuclear researchers and rhino conservationists are poised to enter phase two of the Rhisotope Project...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. In fight against poaching, rhinos get a nuclear deterrent News
  2. Department scores own coal: firm gets mining rights next to Big Five reserve News
  3. WATCH | Rhino ranch keeps poachers away, but at a cost South Africa
  4. It’s challenging, but protecting wildlife is a calling: winning game ranger News

Most read

  1. ‘Flushing toilets are a luxury only my children’s children will see’ News
  2. ORRIN SINGH | Transnet fuel theft war rages on as Durban fire raises concerns News
  3. Gdańsking the night away: SA dancers take on the best in the world in Poland News
  4. Conservationists declare nuclear war on rhino poachers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021