‘Flushing toilets are a luxury only my children’s children will see’

Villagers in the Giyani area have given up all hope that the re-elected ANC will deliver running water to them

07 November 2021 - 18:19

ANC members in Makgakgapatse  – one of the 55 villages which were meant to have benefited from the Giyani water project initiated during the tenure of former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane — last week rode on the back of vans, hooted and celebrated victory in the local government elections, driving past dry communal taps.

Shortly after the dust of the convoy of jubilant ANC supporters had settled, other community members made their way past on the same road, pushing their wheelbarrows filled with water collected on the other side of the village from the few taps that run...

