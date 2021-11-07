News

Gdańsking the night away: SA dancers take on the best in the world in Poland

We meet break dancers Alfred Burgess and Courtnaé Paul, who did their country proud at world finals

07 November 2021 - 18:18

After the Polish city of Gdańsk agreed to host an international break dancing competition, it’s no surprise that groups of B-boys and B-girls have been doing flairs, windmills and tricks at some of the city’s iconic landmarks.

Included in that group are SAs own breakers, Alfred Burgess and Courtnaé Paul. The two left for the port city last week to compete in the Redbull BC One World Final. Burgess has been competing in this international competition since the Germany edition in 2005, while Paul is the first African female in this year’s competition...

